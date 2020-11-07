Power disruption tomorrow (Nov. 7, 2020)

November 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Owing to emergency maintenance works at Power Receiving Centre and Power Distribution Centre, power supply will be disrupted tomorrow between 10 am and 5 pm in the following areas:

Hootagalli Power Receiving Centre: Surrounding areas of Automotive Axle, Rane Madras Road, Hootagalli Industrial area, Old Lunars, Theorem, Spectra Pipes, Varsha Cable, L&T, Sriram Engineers, Rajat Battery, RPG Cable, Gemco, Damden Apartment, Hinkal Ashraya Yojne and surrounding places.

Hebbal Power Distribution Centre: Hebbal and surrounding areas, Kumbarakoppal, Tollgate, Vanivilas Layout, Mahadeshwara Layout, Subhashnagar, Surya Bakery, Vijayanagar Layout, Abhishek Circle, Madegowda Circle, MG Koppal, Outer Ring Road, Hampi Circle, Sangam Circle, KIADB Industrial Housing Layout, L&T Factory and surrounding areas, Rane Madras and surrounding areas and JK Tyre.

Metagalli Power Distribution Centre: Hebbal Industrial area, Metagalli, Brindavan Layout, Lokanayakanagar, Jayadevanagar, BM Srinagar, Hebbal Outer Ring Road, Hebbal 1st, 2nd and 3rd stages, Subramanyanagar, Basavanagudi, surrounding areas of SBM Bank, Hebbal Colony, Hebbal Main Road, Lakshmikanthanagar, Sankranthi Circle, Golden Bakery, KIADB Layout, Mayura Circle, Cauvery Circle, Military Quarters, RBI, Vikrant Main Plant and Shivamogga Steel surrounding areas, Belagola Industrial area, KRS Road, Bhyraveshwaranagar, Metagalli Industrial area and surrounding areas.

KV Hebbal Power Distribution Centre: Koorgalli Industrial area, Excel Public School, Vinays, surroundings of Koorgalli Lake, Gopalan Compound, Wipro, Meritar, Pattabhi Enterprises, Millennium, L&T, Marc Batteries, Chamundi Silks and surrounding areas, according to a press release from the CESC Executive Engineer.