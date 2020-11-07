Srirangapatna Police arrest six for murder of rowdy-sheeter

November 7, 2020

Srirangapatna: A fortnight after a rowdy-sheeter was brutally hacked to death by a group of miscreants near Ranganathittu Cross on Srirangapatna-Belagola Road, the Police have cracked the murder with the arrest of six culprits on Friday.

The arrested have been identified as Sathyanarayana alias RX, a resident of Gosegowda Street in Srirangapatna town, Bharath Kumar alias Bande Bharath, resident of Anchekeri Street, Rakshith alias Kunta, resident of Arcot Street in Ganjam, Ibrahim Pasha, Darshan, a resident of Siddalingapura in Mysuru taluk and Dharmaratnakara alias Malinga of Ganadalu in Mandya.

Harish alias Kallupachhi Harish, a rowdy-sheeter of Palahalli in Srirangapatna taluk, was returning to Palahalli from Srirangapatna in his car on the night of Oct. 22, when he was intercepted by a gang that followed him in another car. Soon as Harish was forced to stop his car near Ranganathittu Cross on Srirangapatna-Belagola Road, the miscreants hacked him to death with lethal weapons and fled from the spot in the car which they had followed him.

The Srirangapatna Police, who registered a case in this regard, began investigation and arrested the culprits, who were hiding at Ganadalu in Mandya taluk.

The Police have recovered an Omni van, two motor-cycles and lethal weapons used for the murder, from them. Harish is said to have had a run-in with the group of miscreants over an issue about a month ago and this led to his murder, according to Police.

The nabbing operation was carried out by Srirangapatna CPI D. Yogesh, PSIs Girish, Naveen Gowda and Shivamanju and staff Narayana, Vijay Kumar, Chikkaiah, Srinivasmurthy, Arun Kumar, Anand, Ravish, Krishna Shetty, Siddaraju, Zabiulla, Ravikirana and Lokesh, under the guidance of Mandya SP K. Parashuram, ASP Dhananjaya and Dy.SP Arun Nagegowda.