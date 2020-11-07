Land grabbing and encroachments: MUDA to form Task Force
November 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In an attempt to stop illegal acts such as land grabbing and encroachments, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), at its Council Meeting held yesterday, decided to constitute a Task Force to safeguard all its properties and land holdings.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev said that it has been found that  MUDA lands have been encroached upon in several cases, while in some other cases, illegal buildings have come up on its lands. Besides, MUDA has been receiving numerous complaints on fake land/ site records. As such, it has been decided to constitute a Task Force comprising Police personnel, on the lines of the one at Bengaluru’s Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), to safeguard all MUDA properties from encroachments and grabbing, he said.

Continuing, Rajeev said that the meeting also discussed the issue of payment of dues to land owners who parted with their land for formation of layouts. “The plan of forming layouts on a 50:50 ratio with land owners was also discussed at length, during which MUDA members came up with their own opinions and suggestions. Apart from this, the issue of Group Housing Schemes aimed at providing shelter at affordable rates to the needy too was discussed,” he said  and added that the meeting approved 104 out of the 401 subjects that were on  the agenda.

MLAs G.T. Devegowda, L. Nagendra, Tanveer Sait, S.A. Ramdas, Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah and B. Harshavardhan, MLCs R. Dharmasena and Marithibbegowda, MUDA Commissioner D.B. Natesh and other officials were present at the meeting.

