All eligible in Karnataka will be vaccinated by 2021: Health Minister
All eligible in Karnataka will be vaccinated by 2021: Health Minister

May 20, 2021

Bengaluru: Karnataka Government has set a target to vaccinate all those eligible in the State by November end, against Coronavirus.

Speaking to newsmen here, Minister for Health and Medical Education Dr. K. Sudhakar said, “Our major objective is to vaccinate each and everyone eligible by October end or November. All our efforts are in the direction of vaccinating every citizen by the end of the year.”

He said the accomplishment of vaccination drive by the year end will include first and second doses to all.

