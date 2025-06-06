All hand-in-glove in stampede: S.R. Mahesh seeks accountability

June 6, 2025

‘Negligence at every level — CM’s Office, Dy.CM’s Office, Intelligence IGP, Chief Secretary, Governor’s Office’

Mysuru: Former Minister S.R. Mahesh has launched a scathing attack on the State Government over the June 4 stampede outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which claimed 11 lives and left several others injured. He blamed the mishandling of security and administrative failures for the tragic loss of young lives.

Speaking at a press conference at his office in Mysuru this morning, Mahesh asserted that political blame games would not resolve the issue and urged the Government to take full responsibility. “This was no ordinary accident — it was a direct result of sheer negligence by the Government, Police, Intelligence Wing, and event organisers,” he said.

He questioned the suspension of five Police Officers, including Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda and DCP (Central) H.T. Shekhar, stating that such actions appear more like a cover-up than a pursuit of justice.

“These officers served with honesty and competence in Mysuru. Making them scapegoats only demoralises the Police force. I am in talks with my lawyers and plan to move the High Court against these suspensions,” he added.

Inaction despite intelligence alerts

Criticising the inaction despite intelligence alerts, Mahesh questioned how permissions were granted for two major events simultaneously. He demanded accountability from the Chief Minister’s Office, Deputy Chief Minister’s Office, Home Department and Intelligence Wing, insisting that top politicians and officials must not be spared.

“Why are the Intelligence IGP and the Chief Secretary not suspended? This was a hastily planned, poorly executed event and those truly responsible must be held to account,” he said.

He further criticised the absence of pre-event coordination meetings. “Was there any planning at all? If organisers are to blame, then why wasn’t strict action taken before the tragedy? Arrests after the fact do not absolve the Government of its responsibility,” he said.

Focus on family members

Mahesh also expressed serious concern over the involvement of politicians’ family members in the Government event. “Why were family members allowed on stage? What role do they play in official matters?” he asked, while demanding tough action against top bureaucrats and even political leaders, including the Chief Secretary and the Governor.

“Even the Governor was present at the celebrations. Did he verify intelligence inputs before attending? I will write to the Centre seeking his recall. If senior Police officers are being suspended, then action must also be taken against those who govern the State. Everyone involved must be held accountable,” he said.

He warned that punishing lower-level officials while protecting IAS officers raised serious concerns about the Government’s transparency. “This selective targeting must stop. The suspensions should be reviewed and reversed. Why has no action been taken against top intelligence officials?” he questioned.