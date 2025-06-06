Nalwadi led State on the path of progress: District Minister
June 6, 2025

Mysuru: District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said that Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar led the State on the path of progress and strived hard  for betterment of the lives of people.

He was speaking at the 141st birth anniversary of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar organised under the joint aegis of the District Administration and Department of Kannada and Culture at Kalamandira here on June 4.

Pointing out that Mahatma Gandhi had called Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who is credited with building modern Mysuru, as ‘Rajarshi’, Dr. Mahadevappa said that the erstwhile Mysore Ruler is credited with implementing the aspirations of the Government during his reign.

Stating that Mysuru saw unparalleled development in Education, Irrigation, Health, Industry and other sectors during Nalwadi’s rule, he said that the erstwhile Mysore Ruler also rendered social justice and worked for the welfare of the oppressed sections of society. It is because of Nalwadi’s vision and foresight that Old Mysuru region has prospered  economically, he maintained.

Noting that it was Karnataka which got the first power plant not only in the country but Asia, he said that Nalwadi constituted Miller Committee for the welfare of Backward Classes and implemented its recommendations.

Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, in his address, said that Backward Classes saw development because of reservation provided by the erstwhile Mysore Rulers. Nalwadi’s thoughts and plans on water, land, language and literature greatly helped in the prosperity of the State, he added.

Lakshmiram and team rendered ‘Rajarshi Geetha Gayana’ while a team of Nalwadi  Social, Cultural and Educational Trust performed ‘Aalida Maaswamigalu’ Kannada play on the occasion.

Vijayanagar Government First Grade College History Department faculty Dr. M.S. Anitha delivered a talk on Nalwadi.

The event also featured an expo at Suchitra Art Gallery, screening of documentary and painting contests.

Earlier, floral tributes were offered to the portrait of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar by                                       the dignitaries.

Dr. Mahadevappa and Shivaraj Tangadagi presented ‘Nalwadi’ Award  to 20 achievers from different fields, including  a few institutions — Mahadev Shankanapura (Folklore), R. Krishna (Journalism), Pramila Bengre (Theatre), Prof. Shabbir Mustafa (Education), Roopa Hassan, J. Somanna and Govindaswamy Gundapura (Literature), D.S. Doreswamy, V. Purushotham, M.V. Thyagaraju, K.S. Shivaramu, P.B. Veena, Samata Adhyanana Kendra and Prajna Educational and Cultural Trust (Social Service), M.P. Ajit (Sports), Ravishankar Mishra (Music), J.T. Rajappa (Tribal  Rights activist), K.H. Chandru (Photography) and Gowthama Co-operative Hospital (Medical).

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Additional DC Dr. P. Shivaraju, Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan and others                                  were present.

