All preparations underway for AYUSH Expo

June 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The sprawling Dasara Exhibition Ground is getting ready for hosting a Mega Yoga and Ayurveda-related expo which is scheduled to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on the morning of June 21.

The exhibition which is organised by the AYUSH Department of the Centre features a total of 143 stalls and as well a few digital stalls.

Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda said that in view of the PM’s visit, the Special Protection Group team visited the venue for a review of security and safety arrangements.

Stalls are being set up in an organised manner and the expo will have many demonstrations and displays of Yoga and Ayurveda-related products, activities and services, he said adding that the works will be completed ahead of the PM’s visit.