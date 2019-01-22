Alleged drunken brawl at Resort: Kampli MLA goes missing

Bengaluru: With the Bidadi Police in Ramanagaram district registering an FIR against Kampli Congress MLA J.N. Ganesh on charges of assaulting fellow Congress MLA Anand Singh (Hospet-Vijayanagar) during an alleged drunken brawl at Eagleton Resort near Bidadi late on Saturday night, the Kampli MLA has gone absconding since yesterday afternoon.

Following the FIR, the Congress has suspended Ganesh from the Party with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Anand Singh, who is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru for the injuries he reportedly sustained during the drunken brawl, had given a statement to Seshadripuram Police on Sunday accusing Ganesh of attacking him at the Resort, where all Congress Legislators were moved on Friday, in order to prevent any attempts of poaching by the BJP.

Subsequent to Anand Singh’s statement, the jurisdictional Bidadi Police yesterday booked Ganesh under various Sections of IPC on charges of assault.

Soon as the FIR was registered against him, Ganesh went absconding from the Resort, it is learnt.

Ganesh is said to have engaged an advocate to move the Court seeking advance bail in connection with the case.

