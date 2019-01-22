Imposter posing as Police Officer arrested in Mysuru

Mysuru: Udayagiri Police have arrested an imposter in Police uniform who was posing himself as a Police Officer.

The accused is identified as 28-year-old Siddappa of Hubballi. He was arrested this morning when he arrived at Udayagiri Police Station to file the complaint against one of the persons by posing himself as a Police Officer.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused is said to have told the Police that he arrived in city three days ago to extort money.

According to Police sources, the accused posed himself as a Police Officer from the Intelligence Wing of the State Police Department and had extorted money from people, businessmen, hoteliers, industrialists and others in Mysuru, Chitradurga, Davangere and other places.

Sources also said that Siddappa had come to Udayagiri Police Station yesterday evening to file a complaint. Udayagiri Police, who was suspicious about his behaviour asked him to come today morning to and had sent him back.

The Police, who found Siddappa was an imposter after going through the Police records, arrested him when he came to the Police Station today.

Udayagiri Police who have registered a case in this regard are investigating.

