Alleged land scam: Vatal Nagaraj demands CBI probe

June 11, 2021

Stages protest against exorbitant fuel prices

Mysore/Mysuru: Kannada Chaluvali Party President Vatal Nagaraj has demanded a CBI probe into the alleged land scam in Mysuru, besides urging to make former Mysuru DC T. M. Vijay Bhaskar’s Report public.

He also staged a protest yesterday by riding a bicycle near Hardinge Circle following increase in fuel prices. Petrol price has reached over Rs. 100 per litre.

He said that a thorough probe should be done by the CBI in the alleged land scam in city and the guilty should be sent to jail.

He demanded the Report on the land scam by former Mysuru DC T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, which has been submitted to the Government, be made public and held the land mafia responsible for the transfer of former DC Rohini Sindhuri.

Pointing out that the prices of fuels were being hiked frequently, Vatal Nagaraj said that the Central Government had broken the backbone of common people and urged the people to fight against State and Central Governments.

Pro-Kannada activists Mugur Nanjundaswamy, Thayur Vittalamurthy and others took part in the protest.