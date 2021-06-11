Ambulance driver shifts 1,300 COVID patients
News

June 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: An ambulance driver attached to Trauma Care Centre, Shankar, has shifted over 1,300 Corona positive patients to various hospitals for treatment in one year. But, he is sad that five to six persons have died in the vehicle before reaching the hospital.

Talking to SOM, he, however, regretted that people have failed to understand the seriousness of this epidemic despite witnessing the spike in positive cases and mortality rate. At least 20 persons come near the Centre to see each patient without understanding the lurking danger, he regretted.

 “I have a sense of satisfaction in my duty. But, I am unhappy with people’s attitude,” he rued.

Shankar belongs to Kollegal but cannot go to his native daily. So, he works a full day and takes leave another day. He has also worked as Ambulance driver in Talakad Community Health Centre. Now, he brings around 7-8 positive patients daily to the Trauma Centre. “Pressure on us has reduced thanks to less number of cases. But, we cannot forget precautions,” he added.

“Initially, I was scared to ferry Corona positive patients but now  that fear has reduced after moving with them by wearing PPE suit, face shield, masks and using sanitiser regularly,” Shankar said.

Searching