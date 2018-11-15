Ambidant Scam: Mining baron Janardhana Reddy gets bail
News

Ambidant Scam: Mining baron Janardhana Reddy gets bail

Bengaluru: The First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in  Bengaluru yesterday granted bail to mining baron and former Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, who was arrested in the Rs. 600 crore Ambidant Marketing Ponzi scam.

Reddy was arrested on Nov. 10 and was remanded to judicial custody in an alleged bribery case involving the Ambident Group. He is suspected to have received 57 kg  gold worth Rs. 18 crore to help an accused in a case which was being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The case against Janardhana Reddy pertains to one Syed Ahmed Fareed, a ponzi scam accused, alleged to have cheated around 15,000 people to the tune of Rs 600 crore through his firm Ambidant Marketing.

Magistrate V Jagadeesha granted bail to Reddy after he (Reddy) provided two sureties and furnished a bond of Rs. 1 lakh.

Speaking after the verdict, Reddy’s advocate R.P. Chandrashekar said “Bail was granted to Reddy because there was no prima facie evidence between Reddy and Ambidant Marketing.”

Chandrashekhar said that the transaction was a separate development from the Ponzi scheme and the transaction had to be investigated separately. He said that Reddy would continue his legal battle Reddy was arrested following a overnight marathon questioning after he appeared before the CCB on Nov.10, ending his elusive run for three days.

Hundreds of supporters of Reddy who had gathered outside Parappana Agrahara Jail celebrated the release by bursting crackers.

November 15, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching