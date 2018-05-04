Amit Shah in city tomorrow

Mysuru: If Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a whirlwind tour across the State extending his election campaign rallies in 21 Constituencies instead of the initial 15, BJP National President Amit Shah is launching his next leg of poll campaign tomorrow in Mysuru region where the party needs to drum up support.

Amit Shah’s chopper will directly land at Varuna Constituency to seek votes for BJP candidate Thotadappa Basavaraju, who is pitted against CM Siddharamaiah’s son Dr. Yathindra. Shah is expected to boost the morale of party workers who are upset by the Party High Command that at the last moment denied Varuna ticket to BJP State President B.S. Yeddyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra.

Apart from addressing rallies, Amit Shah is likely to hold strategy meetings with local Varuna leaders and ask them to stay united and fight for the victory of the party candidate.

Giving details of Amit Shah’s tour at a hurriedly called press conference at Pathrakarthara Bhavan in city this morning, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that Shah’s chopper will land directly at Varuna at 11 am and during the campaign, he will be accompanied by Vijayendra.

Shah will later travel to Periyapatna where he will hold road shows at main thoroughfares of the town at 1.30 pm and leave for Mysuru at 2.30 pm. Shah, who is scheduled to arrive in Mysuru city at 3 pm, will hold a road show from Shivaji Road in N.R. Mohalla to Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at Palace North Gate. Shah is likely to stay for the night tomorrow in the city.

Public campaigning for the May 12 election will end on May 10.