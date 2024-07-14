An appeal to MP Yaduveer: Make Mysuru a Smart City
An appeal to MP Yaduveer: Make Mysuru a Smart City

July 14, 2024

Sir,

Firstly, I want to congratulate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on winning the Lok Sabha election in 2024. The work done by our previous MP, Prathap Simha, for the Railways, Airport and Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway is commendable. I hope Yaduveer  will continue other pending development projects.

Some of the requests for our new MP include making Mysuru a Smart City by collaborating with technology companies and institutions. A key starting point is improving public transportation by utilising Central funds.

Our heritage city, Mysuru, needs more buses rather than a Metro Rail or any Ring Road. A common Mysurean, especially the elderly, women and children, does not drive every day and requires good public transportation.

With less than 500 buses operating on the old central hub-and-spoke model, the system is struggling. We need to use pattern maps of people’s movements based on cell phone data and introduce quality and frequent buses on these routes using Artificial Intelligence.

Circular routes are another long-pending demand. We should utilise the current Nanjangud and Hassan lines to introduce local trains between Ashokapuram and Belagola, with a new halt station near the RBI on Ring Road.

An air-conditioned MEMU train can operate like a Metro. Once it becomes popular, adding a dedicated line (doubling between Ashokapuram and Ring Road RBI) can be a low-hanging fruit.

– Vasanth Ramu, Mysuru, 11.7.2024

