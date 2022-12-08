An appeal to Railways

December 8, 2022

Sir,

I recently travelled to Bengaluru from Mysuru in Wodeyar SF Express (AC-C1) and my experience was pathetic. The coach has been maintained very badly and we could see so many cockroaches freely crawling near and behind the window curtains which are close to the seats.

The bathrooms, both Western and Indian, were in a horrible condition as well.

The travellers pay the AC fee, superfast express fee, etc., etc., which totals up to Rs. 400. For this amount one at least expects a basic hygiene in the coach. So I request the Railway authorities concerned to look into this problem as early as possible.

Here are a few suggestions on what can be done:

1. Take one day off in a week (as Shatabdi do) to sanitise the train. 2. Replace the dark coloured curtains (which attract cockroaches more) with lighter shades. 3. Employ a couple of cleaning staff in-house, so that the bathrooms are cleaned after every use. 4. Additionally, provide ladies quota for online booking in this train too, like Shatabdi Express.

– Malini Rajendra , Mysuru, 6.12.2022

