Anand Kumar of ‘Super 30’ fame spells out his success mantra

Mysuru: Learners PU College, Mysuru, in association with Dayanand Sagar University, had recently organised a seminar by ‘Super 30’ Anand Kumar at Kalamandira.

‘Super 30’ is a highly ambitious and innovative educational programme in Patna run by mathematician Anand Kumar under the banner of “Ramanujan School of Mathematics”. It hunts for 30 meritorious talents from among the economically backward sections of the society and shapes them for India’s most prestigious institution – the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

At the seminar, Anand Kumar gave impetus to CET/ NEET/ DSAT crash courses. He gave valuable tips to students on how to crack these exams successfully with confidence. Some parents and students interacted and obtained explanation from him. Setting a goal of 24×7 relentless dedication and concentration to achieve the goal are of utmost importance, he said. There is nothing like only a few can crack these exams but sincere efforts alone holds the key, he added.

He spoke about the tough road he was made to tread in running the ‘Super 30’ programme and what made him resolve to continue with it. He presented a video where he depicted the social condition of students before they entered the ‘Super 30’ league and how their lives have been transformed.

He explained the process evolved by him to select the best and deserving 30 students for his programme, his success stories of all the 30 students entering IITs and the sacrifices of his family behind this. He spelt out his ‘Success Mantra’ for every student to imbibe.

He appreciated the efforts of Murali Mohan, founder of Learners PU College for his visits to Patna to get an insight into the methods followed there and how the best of best could be incorporated in his college.

On the occasion, subject experts Swaminathan, Faculty of Learners, and C.A.N. Anjaneyulu, Guest Faculty of Learners from Andhra Pradesh and H. Sathyaprasad, Principal of Vijaya Vittala PU College spoke about various ways to prepare for exams. Dr. Zameer, Neuro Scientist, S.V. Venkatesh, founder of RiiiT, spoke on the mental preparedness. Janardhan, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Dayanand Sagar University introduced DSAT.

Learners PU College Principal Madhavi Lata and other dignitaries released a book “Organic Chemistry for CET/NEET/JEE” authored by C.A.N. Anjaneyulu.

Learners PU College, along with Nishanth Kumar Gowtham of AICCSD, and heads of Supreme Public School (Ravindra Swamy), Hari Vidyalaya (Bhagawan and Dr. Sathyan), Prerana Academy (Pradeep and Quranhi), Gopala Swamy Institutions (Manjunath), Lions Seva Niketan (Mukund) and others felicitated Anand Kumar.