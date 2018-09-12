Another Jackal dies in roadkill near Gangothri

Mysuru: An Indian Jackal was killed in a road accident (roadkill) last night near the Amphitheatre outside Manasagangothri Campus on the road connecting Bogadi and Hunsur Highway. An eyewitness said that a speeding two-wheeler hit the Jackal which died on the spot.

On receiving information and following directions from DCFs Siddramappa Chalkapure and Dr. K.T. Hanumanthappa, RFO Devaraju, who visited the spot, took the carcass for post-mortem.

The Jackal is a sub-adult male. A few of the wildlife watchers have seen Jackals breeding in Kukkarahalli Lake premises.

The traffic is dense on this road and late in the night, people drive very fast as there are no barricades but only a few road humps, which results in many accidents, says environmentalists.

It may be recalled that a similar roadkill was reported on the same spot on Aug.16, 2017.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning regarding the steps to be taken to avoid roadkills in future, DCF Siddramappa Chalkapure said that they would hold discussions and submit a proposal to Police department to install speed-breakers as animals such as civet cats, jackals, rabbits are found crossing the road. Also, the matter would be brought to the notice of University authorities, he added.