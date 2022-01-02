Anti-Conversion Bill a ploy to divert attention from real issues: Congress MP

January 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the State BJP Government has introduced the controversial Anti-Conversion Bill as a ploy to divert public attention from real issues such as inflation, unemployment, poverty etc., Rajya Sabha (RS) Congress MP Dr. L. Hanumantaiah said that the BJP Governments in both Centre and the State were only pushing RSS agenda.

Addressing a press meet at Congress Bhavan here yesterday, Dr. Hanumantaiah questioned the State Government whether it has any real statistics about religious conversions. Wanting to know the exact figures on forced or allured religious conversions, he contended that the Anti-Conversion Bill was aimed at targeting minority communities such as Islam, Christian and Buddhist.

Pointing out that he does not entirely rule out conversions happening, Dr. Hanumantaiah said that the Government must have enough evidence to support its claims on religious conversions. He asserted that the Bill also targeted lower strata of the society as it has provisions for 10-year imprisonment of people from SC/ST communities if they convert to other religions.

Accusing Prime Minister Modi of running away from debates on burning issues in Parliament, Dr. Hanumantaiah also charged Modi with preventing Opposition members from raising their voice on key issues that have been haunting the country. He also wanted to know why several Opposition MPs, who confronted the Government on multiple issues, were unfairly suspended from Parliament.

Stating that the Centre was forced to withdraw the three farm laws due to relentless onslaughts by the Congress and other Opposition parties, the Rajya Sabha MP wanted the Government to announce what compelled it to withdraw the farm laws without any debate.

Referring to BJP leaders accusing the Opposition of failing to participate in Parliamentary debates, Hanumantaiah observed that the people have lost faith in them, as the ruling party saw to it that the Parliament session left no scope for a wider discussion on key issues and also did not take the Opposition into confidence when passing any Bills.

Questioning the Government on what basis it raised the marriage age of girls from 18 to 21 years, Dr. Hanumantaiah opined that the Bill in this regard should not be passed without a detailed discussion on the pros and cons of the marriage age raise.

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar and other Congress leaders were present.