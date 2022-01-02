MUDA evicts illegal occupant of MIG house
News

MUDA evicts illegal occupant of MIG house

January 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Continuing its drive against unauthorised occupation of its houses and encroachment of its landed properties, MUDA authorities in an early morning operation on Friday evacuated a person who had illegally occupied an MIG house in Ramakrishnanagar I Block built by MUDA for economically weaker sections.

During the operation, it was discovered that one Kumar Kranti, who had been unauthorisedly living in MIG House No.47/B at Ramakrishnanagar I Block for the past 15 years, had rented it out to one Raghu for a monthly rent of Rs. 8,000 on Oct.16, 2021, following which the house was evacuated, with the jurisdictional Saraswathipuram Police providing security.

Later, MUDA authorities took possession of the house and erected a nameboard mentioning that the property belonged to MUDA. The estimated value of the house is about Rs. 75 lakh.

MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, Superintending Engineer Shankar, Executive Engineers Mohan and Sathyanarayan Joshi, Zonal Officers Nagesh, K.R. Mahesh, Ravindra Kumar, Kiran, Shivanna, Ravishankar and others were present.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “MUDA evicts illegal occupant of MIG house”

  1. Shanky says:
    January 2, 2022 at 10:59 pm

    Does ot take 15 years ?15 years . the fish still stinks.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching