Mayor launches three Abhaya Quick Response Vehicles

January 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to prevent damages caused by natural disasters and to reach the spot on time to conduct rescue and relief works, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra yesterday launched three Abhaya Quick Response Vehicles at the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) premises on Sayyaji Rao Road here yesterday.

Speaking after launching the vehicles, Mayor Sunanda said that during heavy rains, low lying areas in the three Assembly Constituencies in city get flooded causing damages to properties and sometimes even loss of lives. In such situations, the MCC Abhaya teams rush to the rescue, she added.

This apart, the Abhaya teams are also given the responsibility of preventing construction of unauthorised structures, dumping of debris, pruning tree branches that are touching power lines and clearing flexes and banners that have been put up illegally, the Mayor said.

Each vehicle comprises a driver and four staff and the vehicle is equipped with a 20 ft tall ladder, two tree cutting machines, 5 HP capacity water pump, spade, walkie-talkie and other equipment.

The staff will be in constant touch with the MCC Control Room and on receiving information, the staff, along with the vehicle will reach the spot and commence the work immediately. The staff have been outsourced and the MCC will pay Rs. 7.6 lakh monthly to the contractor. Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikantha Reddy, Superintending Engineer M. Mahesh, Additional DC (Revenue) M.N. Shashikumar, Executive Engineers Ranjith and Madhusudhan and others were present.