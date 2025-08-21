Anti-narcotics rally taken out in city

August 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: An anti-narcotics rally, organised by former Corporator Suhail Baig was taken out in city recently.

Over 500 people including school and nursing college students, who assembled at Zakir Hussain (Mission Hospital) Circle, took out the rally by holding placards with messages on the ill effects of drugs, passed through Sawday Road, Savoy Chowk and Meena Bazar to culminate at St. Philomena’s Church Circle where DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj administered oath to the public, following which a memorandum was submitted to DCP (Law and Order) R.N. Bindu Mani and DCP Sundar Raj urging them to eradicate drugs completely in city.

Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan, Mysore District Wakf Advisory Committee Chairman Azeez ulla Ajju, Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazarath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff, Moulana Mohammed Zaka Ulla, Moulana Ibrahim, Moulana Hafiz Arshad Ahmed, former Corporators Naseeruddin Babu and Sami Ajju, Congress leader Syed Farooq and others took part in the rally.