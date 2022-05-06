APMC agent Ravi murder case: Two Police teams formed, a few have been questioned: SP Chethan

May 6, 2022

Mysuru: Two Special Police teams, under the guidance of Dy.SP Sumeet have been constituted to trace and nab the accused in the murder of M.J. Ravi alias Capsicum Ravi, a fruits and vegetables agent at APMC yard in Bandipalya and a few have been questioned in this connection, said Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Chethan.

Speaking to media persons yesterday evening, the SP said that on May 3 at about 5.30 pm, when Ravi was at his shop in APMC yard, a group of miscreants, who came in two vehicles, had hacked Ravi to death with lethal weapons.

Based on the complaint from Ravi’s family members, Mysuru South Police had registered a case and are investigating, he added.

Pointing out that Ravi and the accused were known to each other, the SP said that Ravi’s relatives have stated in the complaint that a few days back a fight had taken place over business rivalry and Ravi was killed as revenge.

Stating that the exact reason for Ravi’s murder will be known only after a thorough probe, the SP said that a few persons have been questioned in this connection, but no arrests have been made in this regard.

Meanwhile, deceased Ravi’s brother Pradeep, in his complaint has stated that when his brother was in his shop, Gautham alias Apika and Lohit Kumar of Kailaspuram and Mahesh of Gandhinagar, came on two scooters and barged into the shop. While Gautham and Mahesh brutally assaulted Ravi with machetes, Lohit Kumar stood at the entrance of the shop and threatened others of killing them if they intervened.

After committing the murder, the three disconnected CCTV cameras and took it with them along with the Digital Video Recorder (DVR), Pradeep added.