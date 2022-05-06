South Western Railway, NDRF conduct mock train derailment-induced rescue and relief operations

May 6, 2022

Mysuru: In a bid to test the efficacy of the Disaster Management Plan that includes a range of activities enabling the personnel from various departments of the Railways to practice the safety-related measures during emergency, the South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, in association with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies of the State Government, conducted a full-scale mock drill at Ashokapuram Railway Station this morning.

As soon as the sirens at Ashokapuram Railway Station began to sound at 10.05 am today, it was learnt that two coaches of the passenger train had derailed and one of the coaches had mounted atop another coach.

The scenario was created where two General Sleeper Class passenger coaches SWR 02228 and SWR 90609 of Special Tourist Train going towards Nanjangud had derailed in Ashokapuram Railway Station limits at KM 4/9-8 this morning around 10 am. Soon, hectic activity followed among the officials of the Railway administration as each prepared to rush to the site of the accident.

Immediately on receiving the message of the accident, the Railway Officials belonging to various Departments such as the Engineering Section, Commercial Section, Medical team, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Railway Police, NDRF team, Railway and City Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the accident site to carry out relief and rescue operations as per standard protocols.

The NDRF team led by Assistant Commandant J. Senthil Kumar and comprising 23 personnel and the team from the District Fire Brigade led by District Fire Officer Raju also reached the site within 20 minutes of notifying them. Doctors and nursing staff from the Railway Hospital along with ambulances were at the spot to provide first-aid and assisted in taking out about 25 passengers trapped in the two coaches.

The rescue team which swung into action, cut open the windows of the derailed coaches and ambulances and fire engines arrived at the spot with paramedical personnel to provide first-aid and shift the ‘injured’ to hospital.

The mock drill concluded at 12.05 pm with two fatalities and seven serious injuries initially reported.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, Rahul Agarwal explained the significance of such periodical drills and said a similar drill was carried out in September 2021 and added that correct methods of conducting mock exercises would go a long way in improving the preparedness to deal with as well as in preventing disasters due to human factor. Minimising the impact, be it loss of precious human lives or damage to infrastructure, are of paramount importance, he said.

DRM Rahul Agarwal, ADRM Devasagayam and heads and staff of various Departments of SWR took part in the mock drill.

A large crowd had gathered to witness the mock drill which they had though that a real accident had taken place.

Ashokapuram Police Inspector and staff also participated in the mock drill and assisted in the rescue operation. Roads were also cleared to shift the injured to the hospital.