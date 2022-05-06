Hale Unduwadi water project: 45 percent works completed

May 6, 2022

Committed to complete entire project by 2023, says Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha

Mysuru: The physical works of the ambitious Hale Unduwadi Drinking Water Project aimed at supplying drinking water to Mysuru City and 92 villages around it began last June. One year on, over 45 percent of the physical works have been completed and 35 percent of the financial progress has been achieved.

Works are in full swing to complete the jackwell through which raw water will be drawn from the KRS backwaters.

From the jackwell, water will reach the Beechanakuppe treatment plant. Giant pipelines are being laid to draw water.

The project aims to supply an initial demand of 150 MLD (Million Litres per Day) and 300 MLD in the entire project.

Another view of the jackwell at Hale Unduwadi. From the jackwell, water will reach the Beechanakuppe treatment plant

The State Government has released Rs. 264.03 crore and the contract was signed on 08.03.2021 and the works began in June. The entire project is worth Rs. 545.00 crore and the cost of the first phase is Rs. 350.00 crore.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, project contractor Kekada Nanda of Sree Subha Sales, Bengaluru, said that it can be comfortably said that 45 percent of the physical works have been completed and 35 percent of financial progress has been achieved.

“We have sent a proposal to the State Government to sanction funds for the entire project — Rs. 545 crore — and this is in the approval stage. Once the Government clears funds, the rest of the work can be taken up. The project hinges on the release of the money,” he said.

Project completion by 2023: Yesterday speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj said that 50 percent of the Hale Unduwadi project has been completed. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha told Star of Mysore that the State Government was committed to complete the project by 2023.

Giant pipelines are being laid to draw water

“The project has seen remarkable progress and apart from the jackwell works, pipeline works too are going on in full swing. Funds will not be a constraint and the State Government has already assured release of money in stages,” he said.

Also, each aspect of the project is being closely monitored by the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB).

“We have a track record of taking up and completing mega projects and this project too will see the light of the day by 2023. The project can fulfil the drinking water needs of Mysuru even if the demand multiplies manifold,” the MP added.

After the water is treated at Beechanakuppe, it will be pumped to the Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) at Vijayanagar Second Stage and the High Level Reservoir (HLR) at Yadavagiri from where it will be supplied to different parts of the city.

Pipelines that will extend up to 26.50 kms will be laid to supply water to Koorgalli KIADB water storage unit, Vijayanagar Fourth Stage water storage unit and Bogadi tank.