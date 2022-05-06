PSI exam scam: Former CM urges for probe under present HC Judge

May 6, 2022

Mysuru: Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, who was in city yesterday has urged for a probe under the present High Court (HC) Judge into the irregularities in the Police Sub-Inspectors recruitment exam scam.

Speaking to reports at his house in Ramakrishnanagar, Siddharamaiah alleged that the BJP Government in the State was trying to hush up the scam and added that the Government was directly involved in the scam which is a matter of shame besides stating that a Minister and BJP leaders had supported the kingpins of the scam. Pointing out that the relatives of a Minister were the kingpins and hence the Government was trying to hush it up, Siddharamaiah said that to divert the attention of the people, the BJP was making false allegations against Congress leaders.