Yaduveer fetes Raichur University VC
News

Yaduveer fetes Raichur University VC

May 6, 2022

Hailing from Mysuru, Prof. Harish Ramaswamy superannuated as Professor from Karnatak University

Mysuru: Prof. Harish Ramaswamy, the current Vice-Chancellor of Raichur University and former Professor in the Department of Political Science at Karnatak University, was felicitated along with his wife Neerada, Principal of Appollo National Public School, Bengaluru, on the occasion of his superannuation at Karnatak University, Dharwad, on May 1, by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the titular head of Mysore royal family.

Mysuru connection: Hailing from Mysuru and having studied in Gopalaswamy Shishuvihara and Marimallappa’s High School, Prof. Harish went on to complete his Bachelor’s degree at Maharaja’s College. He then completed his Post-Graduation in Political Science and did his Ph.D from University of Mysore.

After serving briefly in the Department of Political Science, Manasagangothri, he joined the Department of Political Science at Karnatak University, Dharwad (KUD), as a lecturer in 1992   and went on to serve as Reader and Professor for over twenty-nine-and-a-half years.

During this period he served as an Officer on Special Duty under two Vice-Chancellors, aiding and advising them on policy matters and administration, and was the Chairman of the Department and Director of the University’s UGC Human Resource Development Centre for over five years.

 Prof. Harish Ramaswamy is the founding Vice-Chancellor of the newly-established Raichur University.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Yaduveer fetes Raichur University VC”

  1. Kawakawaffoxgowda says:
    May 6, 2022 at 8:20 pm

    Raichur University? So, every district has one university in Karnataka.
    Why appoint a political science person , when there are a number of science people or technology persons available to reflect the modern times?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching