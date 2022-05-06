Talk on ‘Are Indians taking over Canada?’
May 6, 2022

Mysuru: Mysore Open Forum has organised a talk on ‘Are Indians Taking Over Canada?’ by Sanjay Madgal, Principal Consultant, CyberArchitect Inc, Canada, on May 7 at 10.30 am at Kalpa Kshetra auditorium, 581/1, Vijayanagar 4th Stage, 1st Phase, in city. The talk is open to all. For details, contact Mob: 94498-19536.

Profile: Sanjay Madgal is a freelance Technology Architect who currently resides in Brampton, Canada. Although he has travelled widely, he enjoys visiting his hometown Mysuru the most.

Sanjay considers himself to be an unofficial ambassador of India and has continued to educate fellow Canadians about Indian culture, values and beliefs for over two decades.

As a healthcare and environmental activist, he frequently engages with MPs and City Councillors, advocating for better healthcare and environment. In his spare time, Sanjay enjoys reading thrillers and listening to music of all genres.

Canada has a significant number of people of Indian origin who have come from India, Africa, the Caribbean, Middle East etc.

