Dr. Veerendra Heggade admires Kannada book ‘Facebook Prapancha’
News

Dr. Veerendra Heggade admires Kannada book ‘Facebook Prapancha’

May 6, 2022

Mysuru: Dr. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Srikshetra Dharmasthala,   expressed his admiration of Kannada book ‘Facebook Prapancha – Shri Samanyaru Bahu Manyaru’ written by Mysurean K. Jayaprakash Rao, a Kannada author and former Regional PRO of ADA Bengaluru and DRDO, Delhi,  when it was presented to him by the author during his recent visit to Mysuru.

He was of the opinion that this book is of great use for college students in the State as it has covered more than 58 senior achievers in various fields.

Rao has written four Kannada books — Agniya Rekkegalu, Dr. Kalam (Children’s book), Kalam Jeevana Dharma and Hamara PRO — which are reprinted many times.

This book has also covered the profiles of Mysuru and Kodagu district achievers  in a simple narrative way which are based on Facebook postings made by him during the COVID period.

The FaceBook postings also became popular as it gave a link to the many admirers and friends of achievers by uniting them  in a special  nostalgic way.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching