Dr. Veerendra Heggade admires Kannada book ‘Facebook Prapancha’

May 6, 2022

Mysuru: Dr. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Srikshetra Dharmasthala, expressed his admiration of Kannada book ‘Facebook Prapancha – Shri Samanyaru Bahu Manyaru’ written by Mysurean K. Jayaprakash Rao, a Kannada author and former Regional PRO of ADA Bengaluru and DRDO, Delhi, when it was presented to him by the author during his recent visit to Mysuru.

He was of the opinion that this book is of great use for college students in the State as it has covered more than 58 senior achievers in various fields.

Rao has written four Kannada books — Agniya Rekkegalu, Dr. Kalam (Children’s book), Kalam Jeevana Dharma and Hamara PRO — which are reprinted many times.

This book has also covered the profiles of Mysuru and Kodagu district achievers in a simple narrative way which are based on Facebook postings made by him during the COVID period.

The FaceBook postings also became popular as it gave a link to the many admirers and friends of achievers by uniting them in a special nostalgic way.