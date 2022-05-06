Srikrishna Gana Sabha confers Loka Hithaishi title on Dr. Shenoy
News

Srikrishna Gana Sabha confers Loka Hithaishi title on Dr. Shenoy

May 6, 2022

Yakshagana “Sri Krishna Leelamrutham” staged

Mysuru: Srikrishna Gana Sabha, Gokulam, witnessed rare events like unveiling the photo of M. Govinda Rao and D. Rama Bai by their son Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy, Managing Partner, Mangalore Ganesha Beedi Works, who has instituted an endowment to conduct a programme on Apr.30 every year.

This was followed by felicitation to Dr. Shenoy by chief guest Dr. B.R. Pai, Chairman, Vijaya Foundation. The Sabha bestowed him with the title “Loka Hithaishi.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shenoy said he was happy to associate himself with Krishna Gana Sabha, which is adding lustre to the cultural capital, Mysuru.

He requested Dr. Pai to institute an endowment in the name of his wife Jayanthi Pai, who has built a Navagraha Temple and was a Trustee of the Temple.

Earlier, Namratha Jois rendered the invocation. Sabha Secretary J. Mahesh welcomed. Sabha President B.S. Sridhara Raj Urs, Trustee Dr. Bharathi Urs and Prabhu were present.

After the stage programme, yakshagana “Sri Krishna Leelamrutham” was performed by the artistes of Yakshagana Karavali Kendra, Mysuru, which enthralled the gathering.

