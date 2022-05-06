Crime detection Police dog Jessi passes away

May 6, 2022

Mysuru: Jessi, the crime detection dog of Mysuru City Police Dog Squad Unit, passed away on May 4 following illness.

A female German Shepherd dog, Jessi, after undergoing training, was inducted into City Dog Squad Unit on Mar. 31, 2015 and had participated in many dog shows and mock drills. She was the favourite among Officers and staff of the Dog Squad.

Under the guidance of Trainer ACP Bhaskar, Jessi had involved itself in crime detection. Jessi, who served in the Department for eight years, fell ill and passed away on May 4 at about 9 am. She was laid to rest with full State honour.

City Armed Reserve Dy.SP Shivaraju and other officials performed the last rites. Dog Squad In-charge officials ACP N. Sudarshan, Inspector K.M. Murthy, Sub-Inspector Suresh, ARSI Ramesh and others paid their last respects to Jessi.