Crime detection Police dog Jessi passes away
News

Crime detection Police dog Jessi passes away

May 6, 2022

Mysuru: Jessi, the crime detection dog of Mysuru City Police Dog Squad Unit, passed away on May 4 following illness.

A female German Shepherd dog, Jessi, after undergoing training, was inducted into City Dog Squad Unit on Mar. 31, 2015 and had participated in many dog shows and mock drills. She was the favourite among Officers and staff of the Dog Squad.

Under the guidance of Trainer ACP Bhaskar, Jessi had involved itself in crime detection. Jessi, who served in the Department for eight years, fell ill and passed away on May 4 at about 9 am. She was laid to rest with full State honour.

City Armed Reserve Dy.SP Shivaraju and other officials performed the last rites. Dog Squad In-charge officials ACP N. Sudarshan, Inspector K.M. Murthy, Sub-Inspector Suresh, ARSI Ramesh and others paid their last respects to Jessi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching