Apollo BGS Hospitals launches Stroke Unit

October 30, 2019

Mysuru: Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, is an NABH and NABL accredited, super-specialty tertiary care hospital in the heart of Mysuru city treating over 2,00,000 patients annually.

The Apollo Institute of Neurosciences is an advanced Neuro-Care Centre that was established at the very inception of the Hospital. The Department has seen excellent growth in terms of expertise, numbers, outcomes and type of surgeries carried out. Today the Neurosciences team is a dedicated and highly motivated unit – skilful and dynamic in deliverables.

“Lifetime risk of Stroke over 25 years of age has increased from 1 in every 6 patients to 1 in every 4 patients with 90 % of the stroke associated with 10 modifiable risk factors. Since these risk factors can be totally avoided, this year’s theme of World Stroke Day is DON’T BE THE ONE,” says Dr. Somanath Vasudev, Senior Consultant and Head of Institutes of Neurosciences, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru.

“Stroke is the fourth largest cause of disability and death in India up from being sixth a decade back. Stroke is potentially treatable though limited by time. Early treatment is crucial as more brain cells are saved and the improvement is significant. Thus ‘TIME IS BRAIN’ and ‘ACT FAST’ to survive stroke,” says Dr. Vinay Hegde, Consultant Interventional Neuro Radiologist, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru.

“It is to be noted that a stroke is also called a Brain Attack, occurs when a clot blocks the blood supply to a part of the brain or when a blood vessel bursts. If you reach a Hospital with comprehensive stroke unit, then your Doctor can perform brain imaging and other tests and treat you immediately with very good recovery from your symptoms,” adds Dr. R. Shankar, Consultant Neurologist of the Hospital.

“Apollo BGS Hospitals in its efforts to treat the stroke patients in the city for better outcomes has started a STROKE UNIT. This unit has a dedicated Neurologist, Neurointensivists, Neuro Nurse, Neuro Interventional Radiologist, and Neuro rehabilitation staff. For a better clinical outcome, we at Apollo BGS Hospitals have introduced a term called Code Stroke. This gets activated the moment patient presents to ER or upon calling 1066 and informing about stroke. In this process, the patient is directly taken from ER to CT and then to the STROKE UNIT without any wastage of time when presented within 60 to 90 minutes from the onset of symptoms. There is a Neuro Radiologist round-the-clock at stroke ICU if mechanical thrombectomy is required. With this unit, a patient with Ischemic stroke has better prognosis and outcomes. Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, offers comprehensive stroke management services with state-of-the-art technology and highly skilled Neuro and Interventional Stroke Team on board. Apollo BGS Hospitals also is the most advanced Neuro-Care Centre treating maximum stroke patients in the region,” according to N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru.

“Recanalisation treatments are in the form of intravenous recombinant tissue plasminogen activator (tr-PA) and/or for mechanical intra-arterial therapy in selected patients. These treatments can be beneficial only if done quickly after a stroke. The golden hour for these treatment options is ideally within 4½ hours. A best medical outcome for a patient is when the patient is blended with better experience at the Hospital. Hence, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, has launched a Stroke Unit where comprehensive care will be provided to stroke patients by means of stroke specialised nursing and ICU team,” says Dr. Aumir Moin, Senior Consultant Neurologist, Apollo BGS Hospitals in city.

