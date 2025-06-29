Applications invited

Department of Kannada and Culture has invited applications from artistes to participate in a programme titled Haadire Raagagala – Toogire Deepagala to be held in the year 2025-26 under Tribal Sub Plan (TSP). Tribals who want to participate in this musical programme and capable of presenting folk songs, light music, theatre songs, lavani and dollina padagalu can send their applications to the Office of the Assistant Director, Department of Kannada and Culture, Kalamandira, Mysuru, before July 17 at 5.30 pm. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2513225.
