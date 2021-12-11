Applications invited for D. Pharm course

December 11, 2021

Drugs Control Department’s Board of Examining Authority has invited online applications from eligible candidates for admission to D.Pharm (First Year D. Pharm) Course in Government College of Pharmacy and Government quota seats in Private Pharmacy Colleges for the academic year 2021-22.

Online applications may be submitted from Dec.10 to Dec.21 till 12 midnight. Offline/hard copy of the applications are not accepted. Document verification and counselling dates will be notified in the Board of Examination Authority website (www.beadpharmacy.org).

Minimum qualification for the course is II PUC or equivalent examination with Science subjects (Physics, Chemistry and Biology / Mathematics). For details contact Ph: 080-22483465 or 080-22222681; email: [email protected], [email protected], according to a press release.