Ration Kit distribution: Applications invited

December 11, 2021

The Mysuru District Branch of Indian Red Cross Society has invited applications from needy people to avail Ration Kits. In all, 70 kits will be distributed to those families who have lost their earning husband. The applications are available at the Indian Red Cross Society office, Bamboo Bazaar, near auto stand, Mysuru.

Applications must be filled and submitted before Dec. 18 by 5 pm. A copy of hospital admission slip and death date confirmation letter from the Hospital, Death Certificate, Aaadhar card, BPL card, Discharge summary, 2 passport size photos of the applicant must be submitted while applying.

For details, contact Mob: 85490-12195 or 98807-07288, according to a press release from M. Mahadevappa, Secretary, District Indian Red Cross Society.