Office-bearers of KSOU Teachers’ Assn.

Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Teachers’ Association held its General Body Meeting in city recently and the following were elected as new office-bearers of the Association: Dr. N.G. Raju – President, Dr. C. Mahadevamurthy – Vice- President, Dr. H.K. Jagadeesh Babu – General Secretary and Dr. S. Niranjan Raj – Treasurer.
Dr. N. Krishnappa, Dr. M.S. Hemalatha, Dr. J.S. Chandrashekar, S.V. Niranjan, Prof. A. Rangaswamy, Dr. Gopalaswamy, Dr. R. Chaya – all Executive Committee Members.
