Appointment of Nurses: Direct interview tomorrow

June 3, 2021

The District Health and Family Welfare Department will conduct a direct interview for appointment as Nurses (13 posts) at various hospitals coming under the Department in the district, at 10 am tomorrow (June 4). The interview will take place at the DHO office in Nazarbad. The appointment is purely temporary.

The candidates must have a B.Sc (Nursing) degree. The upper age limit for General category candidates is 35 years, for OBC candidates – 38 years and for SC/ST candidates – 40 years. Interested candidates can attend the direct interview along with all original certificates and other documents. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2529205, according to a press release.

