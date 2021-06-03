Last date extended

Mysuru Taluk Social Welfare Department, which had invited online applications from eligible SC students for availing post-matric student scholarships for 2020-21, has extended the last date for submission of applications to June 15. The annual income of the parents of applicant student must not exceed Rs. 2.5 lakh. Eligible students can apply online through website ssp.postmatric.karnataka.gov.in and link Aadhaar number with their Bank account. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2520910, according to a release from the Department Assistant Director (Grade-1).
