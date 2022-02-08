Approval sought to develop Kodagu roads in PPP model

February 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: During his meeting with CM Bommai in New Delhi yesterday, MP Pratap Simha has urged for approval to develop certain roads in his constituency (Mysuru-Kodagu) under Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model with Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL).

The roads identified to be developed in the PPP model are: Mysuru-Madikeri Road from Yasodharapura near Hunsur on National Highway 275 Junction (Kallbeta), State Highway 90 from Hunsur, Virajpet to Talacauvery, State Highway 91 from Thithimathi, Gonikoppal, Bittangala to Perumbadi, Kandimakki-Makutta road till the Kerala border up to 76 kms and State Highway 89 from Madikeri to Kutta via Siddapura, Pollibetta, Gonikoppal, Ponnampet, Hudikeri, Shettigeri and Srimangala with a total distance of 85 kms.

Reports have been submitted to the State Government by KRDCL Managing Director Rekha after studying the modalities, present situation of the roads and also how the PPP model can be implemented.

The KRDCL has estimated the cost of repairs at Rs. 6.43 crore. The MP drew the CM’s attention to a memorandum submitted by him to PWD Minister C.C. Patil following which the estimate was made. He urged Bommai to allocate funds in the forthcoming Budget.