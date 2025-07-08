Architect of Mysore University’s modern infrastructure makeover
July 8, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The University of Mysore continues to bear the enduring legacy of renowned scientist and former Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.S. Rangappa, whose visionary leadership ushered in a transformative infrastructural era for the Manasagangothri campus.

Prof. Rangappa spearheaded the construction of several landmark structures that redefined the campus skyline. Chief among these are the grand Indo-Saracenic gateways at Bogadi Main Road, SJCE Campus Road and Open Air Theatre Road (near Senate Hall), which continue to serve as proud symbols of UoM’s heritage.

Under his leadership, the University saw the construction of the iconic 70-foot Clock Tower, dual carriageways that improved campus connectivity and numerous academic and administrative buildings across both the Manasagangothri and Muktagangothri (Karnataka State Open University – KSOU) campuses. Prof. Rangappa was also the KSOU VC. His development vision was not just about infrastructure. It was about building enduring monuments and each project reflected a thoughtful integration of aesthetic elegance with academic purpose, providing students with a space that inspires learning.

