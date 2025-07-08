Manasagangothri to get fourth grand gateway

July 8, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A majestic new gateway in the Indo-Saracenic style is taking shape at the University of Mysore’s Manasagangothri campus, aimed at enhancing both the aesthetic appeal and accessibility of the historic institution.

The imposing structure, facing Hunsur Main Road near The Green Hotel, will be the fourth such entrance to the sprawling Gangothri campus.

The design mirrors the Indo-Saracenic style seen in the campus’ other grand entrances — on Bogadi Main Road, SJCE Campus Road and Open Air Theatre Road near Senate Hall — and aligns with landmark buildings like the Mysore Palace and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) office.

The Rs. 5 crore project, now gaining momentum under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath was originally designed and approved in 2021 during the tenure of former VC Prof. G. Hemanth Kumar. Work had stalled due to a lack of funds but was recently revived following renewed discussions between the University administration and contractors.

The gateway will serve as a key access point for students from the Engineering, Law and School of Planning & Architecture Departments.

With over 1,500 students using this route, the project is expected to significantly ease movement while offering a visually striking entryway in harmony with Mysuru’s architectural heritage.

Retired Executive Engineer and senior designer H. Kishore Chand, who is overseeing the project, confirmed that the 50-foot-tall structure will feature a central tower of 25 feet, flanked by a large main gate and two smaller side gates.

Indo-Saracenic masterpiece

VC Prof. Lokanath stated that the initiative is not only about visual grandeur but also about fulfilling Rashtrakavi Kuvempu’s vision of Mysuru as a centre of knowledge and culture. The new gateway will also complement the University’s 70-ft. Clock Tower, another Indo-Saracenic masterpiece.

“Though the work was delayed due to certain reasons, it is now underway with an attractive design and will soon be completed. This gateway will not only elevate the visual appeal of the campus but also improve accessibility for students,” he said.

Contractor Ashok, overseeing the execution of the project, confirmed that the work is being carried out meticulously according to the original design. “There are no compromises on quality or architectural integrity,” he said, adding that every element is being built as envisioned to preserve the grandeur of the Indo-Saracenic style.

Once completed, the gateway will stand as a proud symbol of Mysuru’s regal architectural legacy and the University’s enduring commitment to blending tradition with contemporary infrastructure needs.