SOM Impact: Trashing KRS backwaters…Police take action

July 8, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Acting on a series of public complaints and in response to a report titled ‘KRS Backwaters Trashed’ published in Star of Mysore on July 7, the Yelwal Police conducted a raid at Meenakshipura and surrounding areas along the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam backwaters last evening. Five individuals were booked for consuming liquor in public and creating a public nuisance.

The accused hail from Paduvarahalli (Vinayakanagar) and Gandhinagar in Mysuru and from Nelamangala in Bengaluru. All were arrested, brought to Yelwal Police Station and later released on Station Bail after their statements were recorded. Police stated that further penalties will be decided by Court. The raid, conducted with assistance of local Panchayat Members, revealed an individual distributing liquor, beer bottles and plastic cups to others at site.

Four people were caught consuming alcohol in the open. On attempting to flee, they were chased down and arrested. Liquor bottles, plastic cups and other items were seized. The operation was carried out by Yelwal Police Constables Mahesh, Abhishek and Harish under the supervision of Mysuru South Inspector Shivananjashetty and Sub-Inspector B. Mahendra.

Tourism angle

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Police sources said that routine patrols are regularly conducted in the Meenakshipura region to deter illegal activities.

However, in the past, when action was initiated, tourists objected, questioning the legitimacy of Police intervention in an area where the Tourism Department had provided basic amenities like toilets and drinking water. Some tourism promoters also argued that such action could deter tourism, leading to reluctance among Police personnel to act.

Officers stressed that since the public nuisance involves liquor, coordinated efforts from Excise Department, local Panchayat and CNNL are essential to curb the menace. Moving forward, Police have assured regular surveillance and patrolling of Meenakshipura and adjoining areas. They emphasised importance of enforcing public safety and urged citizens to cooperate by reporting violations.