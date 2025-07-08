Chamarajanagar girl writes to CM for water

July 8, 2025

Chamarajanagar: In a rarity, a school girl has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to draw his attention towards erratic drinking water supply at her village, even after a good spell of rainfall.

Explaining the ordeal her family has to endure, Varnika, a girl student from Kempaiahana Hatti village, Hanur taluk, Ramapura Gram Panchayat limits, has written in her letter: “My parents travel far for work, sans drinking water. Even the birds and animals aren’t spared from this crisis.”

“Most of the dams in the State are brimming, but on the flipside there is a cry for water at Ramapura hobli in Chamarajanagar. Lack of rainfall has depleted underground water table, forcing the villagers to shift from farming to other jobs,” Varnika has explained in her letter, deeply moved at the plight of her hapless parents.