No funds for KR Constituency, alleges BJP MLA Srivatsa

July 8, 2025

RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge releases Rs. 21 crore to Chamaraja & NR Constituencies

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja (KR) Constituency BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa has alleged that he is being marginalised by the State Congress Government, without releasing adequate funds for development works, for exposing the site scam involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family members at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) rebranded as Mysuru Development Authority (MDA).

Addressing media persons at City BJP Office in Chamarajapuram this morning, Srivatsa said, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Priyank Kharge has sanctioned funds of Rs. 21 crore for each of Chamaraja and Narasimharaja (NR) Assembly Constituencies while KR Constituency has received a naught. When asked, KR Constituency has been cited as urban area making it ineligible to receive funds meant for RDPR projects. But even the other two Constituencies fall under urban areas, said Srivatsa, pointing out at the glaring discrimination being practiced among the segments represented by ruling Congress party MLAs and the opposition party BJP.

Thangadagi seeks commission

Levelling a grave allegation against Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Thangadagi for demanding a cut for sanctioning funds of Rs. 3.5 crore to Vishwa Ganiga Mutt, Srivatsa reminded that the artistes in Mysuru are still waiting for clearance of arrears amounting to Rs. 64 lakh.

Truck operators strike

Noting that the State Government is facing a fund crunch, Srivatsa said, the truck operators involved in transporting Anna Bhagya rice have launched a Statewide protest, by suspending transportation, demanding clearance of Rs. 250 crore arrears. Among the truck operators who have gone on strike, 4,000 are from Mysuru district.

To a query on Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad asking BJP to pick State President from transgender (TG) community, Srivatsa did not find anything wrong in making a TG as party head.

City BJP President L. Nagendra clarified that BJP leaders have gathered at Davangere to take part in the birthday of former MP G.M. Siddeshwara while a new State BJP Chief is likely to be announced in 10 days.