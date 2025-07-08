Heart attack phobia: Don’t rush to hospitals in panic: Jayadeva Hospital Acting Director
News

July 8, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. K.S. Ravindranath, Acting Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, has appealed people against turning anxious about media reports of increased cases of heart attacks in Hassan and elsewhere in  the State and rush to Jayadeva Hospital in the city.

‘‘Come to Jayadeva Hospital only if you feel your are in a need of medical assistance,” advised Dr.K.S. Ravindranath.

He was speaking after inaugurating a 34-bed new ward at the Jayadeva Hospital on KRS road in the city, recently.

Dr. K.S. Ravindranath who is heading a Technical Advisory Committee constituted by the Chief Minister (CM) Siddaramaiah to submit a report on the rising deaths of people in Hassan district due to heart attacks in recent months, visited Mysuru Jayadeva Hospital. This follows CM’s directive to Principal Secretary, Ministry of Medical Education to depute more number of Doctors to Mysuru Jayadeva Hospital as an unusually high number of  panic-struck people are rushing to Jayadeva hospital for a checkup following media reports.

It may be recalled here that, MLC Dinesh Gooligowda recently met CM Siddaramaiah and appealed him to depute more doctors to Mysuru Jayadeva Hospital  following the reports of increased heart attacks in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts.

“People are in a state of panic following media reports on deaths due to heart attacks in Hassan district and are rushing to Jayadeva Hospital. The Mysuru

Jayadeva Hospital is recording an additional footfall of 400 out-patients daily for medical checkups which have considerably increased the workload of doctors and other staff.

Dr. Ravindranath, concluded by advising those aged above 30-40 years to undergo medical checkup once in a year.

