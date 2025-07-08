State BJP Chief Vijayendra predicts change of guard in Karnataka

July 8, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Siddaramaiah has been named as AICC OBC Committee Chairman only to be shunted out as Chief Minister of Karnataka for which Karnataka Congress In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala has been sent by the Party High Command to convince the Congress MLAs, said BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra.

Addressing the media persons at City BJP Head Office here on Sunday, Vijayendra, who was certain about the change of guard in State, said the Congress High Command had created an alternative platform for Siddaramaiah at the national level to facilitate the change in the State.

“It is only a dream about Congress coming back to power at the Centre and leaders who aspire to become the next Chief Minister after Siddaramaiah were indulged in making baseless allegations against the RSS. In the near future, Congress party will lose its foothold in the State and people have been repenting on their decision to vote for the Congress party,” he added.

Speaking about the Mekedatu project, Vijayendra said the BJP leaders would ensure Centre’s nod for the project if the State Congress Government is able to convince its ‘friend’ (DMK government) in Tamil Nadu. He alleged that Congress Government was not committed towards Mekedatu Project but was indulged in only politicising the issue.

Highlighting about the financial condition of the State, the BJP State President said Karnataka was bankrupt as it was unable to pay the salaries to the government employees on time.

‘BJP will get 130-140 seats’

Later, addressing the BJP workers during celebrations of 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government, held at Rajendra Kalamandira in city, Vijayendra expressed his confidence of BJP securing 130-140 seats if Assembly elections were to be held now.

He called upon party workers to work in unity to uproot the corrupt, anti-poor government in the State. “We have no idea regarding the downfall of Congress, but if polls are held, we will ensure BJP forms the government on its own strength,” he added.

Stating that more number of BJP MLAs should get elected from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and other districts in Old Mysuru region, he assured the party workers of working hand-in-hand to strengthen the party.

Vijayendra also alleged that CM Siddaramaiah had not contributed towards development of his home district Mysuru and added that the present State Government was involved in various scams including Valmiki Corporation scam amounting to Rs. 180 crore, Rs. 5,000 crore MUDA scam among others.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, former MP Prathap Simha, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, BJP City President L. Nagendra, District President K.N. Subbanna, BJP State Vice-Presidents N. Mahesh and M. Rajendra, former MLAs Harshavardhan, Nirajankumar and Appachhu Ranjan, BJP OBC Morcha State President Raghu Kautilya, BJP Kodagu President Ravi Kalappa, BJP Hassan President Siddesh Nagendra and others present.