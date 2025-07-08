Anikethana Road riddled with craters, turns into a death trap

July 8, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: You don’t need a telescope to see craters — just take a ride along Anikethana Road from Poornachandra Tejaswi Circle to Gaganachumbi Double Road Junction at Kuvempunagar, and you’ll find potholes of all sizes and shapes, eerily resembling lunar craters.

The potholes stretch from the junction of Adichunchanagiri Road and Anikethana Road near Poornachandra Tejaswi Circle to Gaganachumbi Double Road Junction. These didn’t form overnight, nor are they the result of weather or vehicular wear and tear. They emerged after the road was dug up months ago for laying underground drainage (UGD) pipelines — and were never properly restored.

The aftermath has turned the stretch into a nightmare for motorists, especially two-wheeler riders. Loose jelly stones from the damaged surface litter the road and with rainwater filling the craters, it becomes nearly impossible to judge their depth or location. One wrong move, and riders risk skidding, falling or damaging their vehicles.

To make matters worse, the trench dug for the UGD work has caved in at several places. Rainwater has turned the area slushy and dangerously slippery.

A massive pit near Poornachandra Tejaswi Circle has added to the road’s deteriorating condition and ironically, this stretch is in close proximity to the official residence of the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) Commissioner on Adichunchanagiri Road.

Motorists who use this road regularly are furious. “It’s shocking that authorities have turned a blind eye to the road’s pathetic condition, especially when the MDA Commissioner’s residence is just nearby,” said one commuter.

“Months have passed since the UGD work was done. Forget asphalting — it hasn’t even been properly levelled. Even temporarily filling the trench with mud could have helped. Add to that the issue of haphazard parking and this road becomes almost impassable,” he added.

The footpath fares no better. Interlocking tiles are dislodged in many places, making it hazardous for pedestrians. Overgrown grass and weeds have taken over both the footpath and the stormwater drain in front of the MDA Commissioner’s residence, blocking water flow. Garbage is also being dumped carelessly along the footpath, including plastic waste near Anikethana Road 5th Cross (North).

Direction boards defaced

Direction boards meant to guide the public have turned into makeshift advertisement spaces. A concrete board on the footpath of Adichunchanagiri Road near the MDA Commissioner’s house, once painted with location details, is now faded and plastered with ads for house loans and PG accommodations.

Similar boards at Anikethana Road 6th Cross (North), Poornachandra Tejaswi Circle and along Adichunchanagiri Road are also in a sorry state. Even electric poles are not spared.

This menace isn’t confined to Kuvempunagar — it is spreading across Mysuru, tarnishing the image of the city, known as the Cultural Capital of Karnataka. Authorities must act swiftly and decisively to restore order and safety to these roads and public spaces.

‘Action will be taken soon’

Under MLA grants, the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) had taken up the UGD works on this stretch. An estimate for filling the potholes has already been prepared, and the work will begin shortly.

—T.S. Sathyamurthy, Zonal Commissioner, MCC Zonal Office-3