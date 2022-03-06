March 6, 2022

Sir,

A lot of time has passed since the announcement of giving a facelift to the roads in the city and repairing the atrocious potholes that are present in almost all the roads.

Then came the announcement of the granting of funds and then came the inevitable bickering and fighting for the funds.

The Mayor even talked about the funds going back to the government treasury if the project was not taken up.

What is the latest update on this matter? Initially we Mysureans were promised that by March we would be riding or driving on smooth roads.

Well, we are in the beginning of March but there is not even an indication of the work beginning. Are we destined to bad roads forever?

It is high time the respective authorities got their act together and if they can’t sort their differences and fulfil the basic responsibility, then I feel it is time they let somebody else carry the baton and finish the race that they did not even begin.

– S. Smitha, Hebbal 2nd Stage, 2.3.2022

