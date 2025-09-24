Arjun Janya sets the tone for Yuva Dasara
Arjun Janya sets the tone for Yuva Dasara

September 24, 2025

Mysuru: The much-awaited Yuva Dasara got off to flying start with the home-grown artiste Arjun Janya setting the stage on fire through his compositions forcing the young crowd to tap their foots for some breathtaking music at the sprawling 100-acre land near Uttanahalli located on the outskirts of city here yesterday.                                                                     

Accompanied by singers Vyasaraj, Prithvi, Aishwarya, Jaskaran Singh, Keerthan Holla, Indu Nagaraj and Lakshmi Nagaraj, Arjun Janya presented some of popular hit songs such as ‘Banda Nodu Pailwan….’ from the movie Pailwan, ‘Aalochane Aaradhane Yella Nindene….’ among others.

Lagori Band members perform at Yuva Dasara yesterday.

Arjun Janya and the chorus also rendered the song ‘Hoovina Baanadanthe…’ from movie Birugaali composed in 2009. The video of the song rendered by Mysuru girl Nithyashree had gone viral fetching more than 23 million views on one of the social media platforms.

Prior to Arjun Janya’s performance, Lagori Band rocked the stage by rendering popular folksongs in western format. The band also performed Kannada movie songs including ‘Belageddu Yaara Mukhava Naanu Nodide…’ among others.

Karnataka State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Monitoring Authority Vice-Chairperson Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, State Women’s Commission Chairperson Dr. Nagalakshmi Choudhary and University of Mysore Registrar M.K. Savitha, among the audience, enjoying the music concerts at Yuva Dasara last evening.

Meanwhile, the opening day also witnessed some hiccups with people confused with entrance gates. Earlier, Yuva Dasara was inaugurated by District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa who hailed the District Administration for organising event with giving room for any complaints. MLAs G.T. Devegowda, K. Harishgowda, D. Ravishankar, MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and K. Shivakumar, DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Yuva Dasara Deputy Special Officer and Mysuru SP N. Vishnuvardhana and others were present on the occasion.

