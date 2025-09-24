Snow Jumbo

September 24, 2025

Mahout Family unveils life-size ‘Snow Ambari’ at GRS Snow Park

Mysuru: Mysuru’s Dasara festivities introduced a new highlight this year as GRS Snow Park unveiled a life-size ‘Snow Ambari’ on Sept. 20. The unveiling was performed by Dasara Mahouts and their family members.

The ‘Snow Ambari’ sculpture will be on display at the GRS Snow Park, off KRS Road, till Oct. 12.

The ‘Snow Ambari’ is over 15 feet tall. It is made from pure ice and snow and placed right at the entrance of the snow hall. The snow hall is 35 feet high and is kept running 24×7 like a giant fridge.

A replica of ‘Ambari’ made of lights sits atop the snow elephant. To prevent the snow sculpture from melting and to ensure it is comfortable for children and families, a temperature of -6°C to -10°C is maintained. Guests are provided with sanitised, warm gloves, boots and jackets specially designed for this temperature.

The ‘Snow Ambari’ was created by well-known Dasara artist Ramesh, with snow sculpting by artist Murali.