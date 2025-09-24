90-day Dasara Expo opens with lights, music, fountains

September 24, 2025

Mysuru: One of the major attractions of the Dasara festivities, the 90-day Dasara Exhibition, was inaugurated on Sept. 22 by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also unveiled a dedicated pavilion named after him.

The CM’s pavilion, constructed at a cost of Rs. 10 crore, houses 153 commercial stalls and is uniquely designed in the architectural style of Belur-Halebeedu, adding a cultural and historical touch to the venue.

A major highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the Azeez Sait Musical Fountain, which stretches 425 feet in length and 45 feet in width. Built at a cost of Rs. 10 crore, the fountain mesmerised visitors with synchronised water choreography set to patriotic songs, accompanied by a dazzling display of colourful lights that reflected off the cascading water.

Adding to the grandeur, the INS Kadamba Naval Band performed live, infusing the opening ceremony with a ceremonial and patriotic flair.

Earlier, Tourism Minister H.K. Patil inaugurated a statue of Kannada matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar at the entrance.

For the first time ever, the exhibition includes exclusive displays by the Indian Air Force, Navy, Army and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience India’s defence and space achievements up close.

The expo features 34 stalls from various State and Central Government Departments, along with 40 food outlets and nearly 45 amusement rides and games, making it a complete family destination.

Dasara Exhibition will remain open daily from 3 pm to 10 pm for 90 days. Entry tickets are priced at Rs. 40 for adults and Rs. 30 for children, said Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan.

In a significant departure from previous years, most government stalls were operational from the very day of inauguration, ensuring visitors a fuller experience right from the start.